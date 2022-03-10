Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.