Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
