This evening in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
