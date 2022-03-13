Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.