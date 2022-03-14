Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
