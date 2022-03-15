 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert