Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
