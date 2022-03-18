This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
