Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
