 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert