Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

