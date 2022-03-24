This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
