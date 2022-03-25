This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
