Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Local Weather

