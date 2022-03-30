Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. …
This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 24F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fre…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folk…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…