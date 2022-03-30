 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

