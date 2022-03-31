 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

