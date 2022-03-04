Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.