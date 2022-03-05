For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.