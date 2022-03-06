Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.