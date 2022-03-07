For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
