This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
