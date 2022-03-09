Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.