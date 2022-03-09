This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
