May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.