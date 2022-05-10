For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
