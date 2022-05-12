Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
