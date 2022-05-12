 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

