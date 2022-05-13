May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.