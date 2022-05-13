Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
