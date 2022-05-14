For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with some fog possible late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today.…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 d…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.