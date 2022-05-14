 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with some fog possible late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

