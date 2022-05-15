This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
