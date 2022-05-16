 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

