Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
