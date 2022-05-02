May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.