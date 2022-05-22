May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

