This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
