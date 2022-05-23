Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
