May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

