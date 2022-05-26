This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
