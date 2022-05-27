May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.