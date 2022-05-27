Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
