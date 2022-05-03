This evening in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
