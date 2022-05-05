 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

