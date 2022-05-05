Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
