For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Rain. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and vari…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…