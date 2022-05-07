This evening in Fredericksburg: Occasional light rain. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
