 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert