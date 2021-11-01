 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

