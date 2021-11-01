This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
