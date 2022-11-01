For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
