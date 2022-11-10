Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.