This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
