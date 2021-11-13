For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
