Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

