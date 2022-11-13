 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

