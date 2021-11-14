 Skip to main content
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

