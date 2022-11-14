Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.