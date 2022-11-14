This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
