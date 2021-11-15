For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
